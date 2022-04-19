Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Stanton Barton hires associate Erin Salfen

Stanton Barton hires associate Erin Salfen

By: Staff Report April 19, 2022

Erin Salfen has started as an associate at Stanton Barton, practicing in product liability, transportation and personal injury litigation.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo