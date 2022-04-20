Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: EEOC Renews Focus on Potential for Caregiver Discrimination

Commentary: EEOC Renews Focus on Potential for Caregiver Discrimination

By: Husch Blackwell April 20, 2022

While the term “caregiver” is not identified as a protected class under federal equal employment opportunity (EEO) laws, workplace decisions that adversely impact job applicants and employees who are also caregivers can still lead to claims of discrimination.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo