Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

By: The Associated Press April 20, 2022

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo