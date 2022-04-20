Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Officers largely cleared in search of KC coffee shop

Officers largely cleared in search of KC coffee shop

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 20, 2022

A federal jury sided mostly with a group of Kansas City Police Department officers alleged to have unlawfully searched and seized items from a coffee-shop owner.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo