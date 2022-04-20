Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Recreational marijuana petition passes signature requirement

Recreational marijuana petition passes signature requirement

By: The Associated Press April 20, 2022

A group pushing a constitutional amendment that would make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri says it has collected enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot but it plans to gather thousands more signatures.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo