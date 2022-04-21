Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
8th Circuit says minor can sue clerk who hindered abortion

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 21, 2022

A split panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled April 7 that a lawsuit can proceed against a Missouri state court clerk who allegedly blocked a 17-year-old from seeking judicial permission to get an abortion. 

