Fees bring prison guard's judgment to $1.1 million

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 21, 2022

A St. Francois County judge awarded more than $220,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs to a former prison guard who was sexually harassed on the job, bringing the total award to nearly $1.1 million.

