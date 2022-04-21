Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Wilson named judge in 2nd Circuit 

Wilson named judge in 2nd Circuit 

By: Staff Report April 21, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Matthew Wilson as circuit judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Adair, Knox and Lewis Counties in northeastern Missouri.

