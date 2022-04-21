Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Workers could sue over vaccine mandates under Missouri bill

Workers could sue over vaccine mandates under Missouri bill

By: The Associated Press April 21, 2022

Workers required to get vaccinations for their jobs could sue if they have negative reactions under a Missouri bill advanced in the state House on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo