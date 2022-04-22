Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Black Kansas City sergeant sues police after traffic stop

Black Kansas City sergeant sues police after traffic stop

By: The Associated Press April 22, 2022

A Black Kansas City police sergeant claims in a lawsuit that two officers racially profiled him when they stopped his car and falsely accused him of misconduct.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo