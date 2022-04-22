Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge blocks Montana's transgender birth certificate law

Judge blocks Montana’s transgender birth certificate law

By: The Associated Press April 22, 2022

A Montana judge on Thursday temporarily blocked enforcement of a law that required transgender people to have undergone a “surgical procedure” before being allowed to change their sex on their birth certificates.

