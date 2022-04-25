Financial services company hires Metcalf as in-house counsel

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report April 25, 2022

Andrew Metcalf has joined Human Interest, a 401(k) plan company based in San Francisco, as employment law counsel.

