Prosecutor indicted for kissing and touching defendant

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 25, 2022

The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County is facing federal charges for allegedly subjecting a defendant to sexual contact and then lying about it to investigators.

