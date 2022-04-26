Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kansas City firm reaches $55 million settlement with milking system maker

Kansas City firm reaches $55 million settlement with milking system maker

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 26, 2022

A federal judge on April 14 gave preliminary approval to a $55 million class-action settlement with a Kansas City company alleged to have sold faulty robotic milking machines.

