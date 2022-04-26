Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kar joins antitrust practice at Polsinelli

By: Staff Report April 26, 2022

Arindam Kar has joined Polsinelli as a shareholder in its St. Louis office.

