Missouri faces more lawsuits over lack of redistricting map

By: The Associated Press April 27, 2022

With the state’s Republican-led Legislature still deadlocked on redistricting, Missouri now faces lawsuits in both federal and state court asking the judiciary to intervene and order a new U.S. House map before this summer's primary election.

