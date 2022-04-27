Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Two associates join Baker Sterchi

By: Staff Report April 27, 2022

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice has added associates Liam Brannon and David Vaughn IV to its St. Louis office.

