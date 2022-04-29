Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Law aimed at St. Louis County municipal courts remains blocked

Law aimed at St. Louis County municipal courts remains blocked

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 29, 2022

Cities in St. Louis County remain free, at least for now, from a state law that would place special limits on their ability to raise revenue.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo