Missouri House, Senate GOP push to ban transgender athletes

By: The Associated Press April 29, 2022

Missouri Republican state lawmakers on Thursday pushed to restrict transgender children's participation in sports, with the House passing a ban and the Senate debating a bill to strip funding from schools that allow transgender girls to play with other girls.

