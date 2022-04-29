Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Redfin settles lawsuit alleging housing discrimination

Redfin settles lawsuit alleging housing discrimination

By: The Associated Press April 29, 2022

Fair housing advocates on Friday announced a settlement agreement to resolve a lawsuit against real estate brokerage Redfin that will expand housing opportunities for consumers in communities of color in numerous major cities.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo