High court says municipalities can take aim at SAPA

By: Chloe Murdock May 2, 2022

St. Louis City and St. Louis and Jackson Counties return to circuit court with the Missouri Supreme Court’s approval to challenge the constitutionality of a state law that bars enforcement of federal gun laws.

