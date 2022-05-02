Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judges named in St. Louis, Clay County

Judges named in St. Louis, Clay County

By: Staff Report May 2, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson has elevated associate circuit judges Thomas A. McCarthy of St. Louis and Timothy Flook of Clay County to their respective circuit benches.

