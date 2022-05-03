Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury sides with fired Jackson County deputy

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] May 3, 2022

A Jackson County jury awarded nearly $7 million to a former deputy who claimed the administration of the county’s former sheriff forced him out of his job.

