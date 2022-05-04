Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
High court vacates judgment of man’s gun possession over missing testimony

By: Chloe Murdock May 4, 2022

A man facing 11 years for illegally possessing 15 guns will have a new trial, after the Missouri Supreme Court vacated a judgment that allowed his wife’s out-of-court statement.

