Texas AG: State bar is suing him over 2020 election challenge

By: The Associated Press May 6, 2022

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday that the state bar plans to sue him over his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud.

