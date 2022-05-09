Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis attorney joins Polsinelli’s national antitrust practice

By: Staff Report May 9, 2022

Arindam Kar has joined the firm as a shareholder in Polsinelli’s national antitrust practice.

