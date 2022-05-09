Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court says ruling with unresolved arguments isn't final

Supreme Court says ruling with unresolved arguments isn’t final

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] May 9, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled on April 26 that a lawsuit challenging a sales tax statute aimed at Jefferson County isn’t final for purposes of an appeal until the trial judge has ruled on all the ways the law allegedly is unconstitutional. 

