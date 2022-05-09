WJA 2022: Lindsay Wuller Aggarwal

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner



When it comes to awards, Lindsay Wuller Aggarwal doesn’t have to look far to find her last one.

Named in January as a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, the Belleville, Ill. native was recognized by Missouri Lawyers Weekly as an Up and Coming attorney just last year.

But her work focusing on securities and taxation says far more than any accolade can. It has gained respect from clients as they try to negotiate the alphabet soup world of governmental regulation.

“Another key portion of my practice is in the regulatory advisory space,” she said, “advising broker dealers and financial services companies when there are investigations by the SEC. FINRA is another regulatory body that I deal with pretty often in the scope of investigations.”

A graduate of Saint Louis University, Wuller Aggarwal originally considered a career in marketing or public relations. However, her work at her father’s law office during summers in high school drew her interest and allowed her to explore what the legal universe had to offer.

“I guess the law kept pulling me back in,” she said.

Part of a team that received the Gerald R. Ortbals Law Practice Award from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, she was selected from a nationwide pool of applicants for inclusion in the 2018 Wells Fargo Diversity College.

Since joining Bryan Cave in 2013, she’s been placed on the firm’s mentorship committee and serves as a team leader for the 2021 St. Louis Office Engagement Focus Initiative. She’s also co-chair of the firm’s Motion for Kids Initiative.

Outside of her legal and pro bono work, she serves as a member on the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Ambassadors Advisory Council, a group committed to volunteering at and raising funds for the health care institution.

“In brief summary,” writes her nominator, “Lindsay’s extraordinary character and commitment, demonstrated time and time again on behalf of and for the betterment of her clients, aspiring legal professionals, her colleagues and (though her pro bono service and her charitable involvement) her community, reflect the very best of the legal profession.”

Wuller Aggarwal said the securities and regulatory space, with its focus on rules-based processes, fits her well.

“I really enjoy this area of law because it is always different as a set of circumstances so I feel that I am constantly learning,” she said. “It is a lot of different products, different claims whether it be an investigation or in the arbitration/litigation realm. I feel like I am getting to learn almost every day on the job.”

Women's Justice Awards 2022