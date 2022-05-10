Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Claire McCaskill calls on lawyers to run for office

By: Chloe Murdock May 10, 2022

Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said all levels of government could use an injection of civility that judges expect of attorneys toward opposing counsel. McCaskill spoke to a May 2 audience at The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Law Day event.

