Jury awards ‘shockingly’ large verdict to women assaulted in prison

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] May 10, 2022

A federal jury in Kansas City awarded $20 million to four women who alleged they were assaulted by a correctional officer while they were inmates at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

