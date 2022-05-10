Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri House axes constitutional change for parent control

By: The Associated Press May 10, 2022

Missouri's Republican-led House on Monday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment for parent control and restrictions on how teachers talk about race and racism.

