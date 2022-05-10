Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri Senate OK’s photo ID requirement for voting

Missouri Senate OK’s photo ID requirement for voting

By: The Associated Press May 10, 2022

The measure now heads back to the GOP-led House to review Senate changes. The deadline to pass legislation is Friday.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo