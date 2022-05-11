Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
2 Black female officers sue Kansas City police department

By: The Associated Press May 11, 2022

Two Black female police officers allege in separate lawsuits that they were subjected to discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment at the Kansas City Police Department.

