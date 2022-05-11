Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Carmody MacDonald hires new attorney for HOA practice group

By: Staff Report May 11, 2022

Kerri Mitchell has joined Carmody MacDonald as an associate attorney.

