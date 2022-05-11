Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with foster parents accused of assaulting teen 

Jury sides with foster parents accused of assaulting teen 

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 11, 2022

A southwest Missouri jury sided with two former foster parents accused of sexual assault and negligent supervision by a St. Clair County woman while she was in their care 14 years ago.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo