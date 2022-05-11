Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Western District OKs limits on medical pot licenses

Western District OKs limits on medical pot licenses

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] May 11, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled on May 3 that state officials did not set arbitrary limits on the number of medical marijuana licenses it issues.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo