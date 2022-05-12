Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Damages case against ex leads to judgment for assault

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 12, 2022

An Independence woman who sued her former live-in boyfriend for trespassing, property damage and personal injuries after an alleged sexual assault was awarded nearly two-thirds of a million dollars by a Clay County judge.

