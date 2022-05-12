Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Freedom Suits organizers honored with Leadership Award

Freedom Suits organizers honored with Leadership Award

By: Staff Report May 12, 2022

The Royal Vagabonds Foundation recognized St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason and Paul Venker of Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice with a 2022 Leadership Award for civic engagement.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo