Officer can’t decide who ends up on sex offender registry, says high court

By: Chloe Murdock May 12, 2022

A St. Charles officer’s decision to add a man to the sex offender registry based on dropped charges will not stand after the Missouri Supreme Court’s April 26 opinion, though the court disagreed with the case’s path to the high court.

