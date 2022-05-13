Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri lawmakers adopt US House districts with GOP edge

By: The Associated Press May 13, 2022

Finally breaking an impasse, the Missouri Legislature gave final approval Thursday to new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans' electoral edge in a former swing state that has trended increasingly red.

