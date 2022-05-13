Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Tort reform takes a year off in 2022 session

Tort reform takes a year off in 2022 session

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] May 13, 2022

It’s a stark contrast to previous sessions, where the Republican-led legislature has sent a continuous stream of tort bills to a Republican governor’s desk.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo