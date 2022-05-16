Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
MRD Lawyers brings on new associate attorney

By: Staff Report May 16, 2022

Brynna Howell has joined MRD Lawyers, a Springfield criminal defense firm composed of former prosecutors.

