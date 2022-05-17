Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / Jury gives massive award to man injured by cloud of gas

Jury gives massive award to man injured by cloud of gas

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] May 17, 2022

A federal jury awarded $46.75 million to a man who suffered severe throat injuries when a cloud of noxious gas was released from a northeastern Missouri plant.

