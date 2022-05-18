Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Commentary: Supreme Court holds that emotional distress damages are not available under Title VI, Title IX, and other spending clause statutes

By: Husch Blackwell May 18, 2022

In Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller, P.L.L.C., the U.S. Supreme Court held that a plaintiff suing under Title VI (prohibiting race, color, and national origin discrimination), Title IX (prohibiting sex discrimination), the Rehabilitation Act (prohibiting disability discrimination), and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) may not recover emotional distress damages.

