Lawsuit: Students taunted Black student, threatened lynching

By: The Associated Press May 18, 2022

Administrators at a Missouri school district that is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation failed to protect a Black teen from repeated racial taunts that culminated with him being threatened with a lynching, a lawsuit alleges.

