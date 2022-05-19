Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Applicants named for two judicial openings in St. Louis

Applicants named for two judicial openings in St. Louis

By: Staff Report May 19, 2022

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission will interview a total of 22 people for two vacancies on the St. Louis Circuit Court on June 6 and 7.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo