Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt

Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt

By: The Associated Press May 20, 2022

Former President Donald Trump has paid the $110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York’s attorney general.

