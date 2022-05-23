Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Kansas City OKs settlement in arrests during 2020 protests

Kansas City OKs settlement in arrests during 2020 protests

By: The Associated Press May 23, 2022

Kansas City officials have approved a new ordinance that clarifies when people may witness or record police officers' actions without being arrested.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo