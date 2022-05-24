Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appeals court wades into ‘turf war’ in Lincoln County

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] May 24, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled May 17 that the Lincoln County Circuit Court is free to give its presiding judge supervisory authority over deputy clerks, despite a state law that gives such authority to the circuit clerk.

