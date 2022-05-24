Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured / Attorney who switched careers receives default disbarment

Attorney who switched careers receives default disbarment

By: Chloe Murdock May 24, 2022

A former Kansas City attorney received a default disbarment on May 11. A week later, he said he had no idea he’d been disbarred.

